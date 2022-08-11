9to5Toys Daily: August 11, 2022 – Save on 11-inch iPad Pro from $728, Pixel 5 $430, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/08/9to5Toys-Daily-81122-10.49-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Macy’s Big Home Sale offers up to 65% off Samsoni...
Popular magnetic Shashibo shape shifting fidget cubes d...
HyperX’s Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset fall...
Energizer’s rechargeable 1,100-lumen LED flashlig...
Pad & Quill leather MacBook bags up to $169 off: S...
DeathAdder V3 Pro review: Razer’s refined and st...
Tommy Bahama Friends and Family Event cuts 25% off site...
HORI’s Splatoon 3 Switch sling pack and Vault Cas...
Load more...
Show More Comments