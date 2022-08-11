Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Sparklite, Kenshō, Scanner Lens, Shadow Hunter, more

Your Thursday edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts is now up for the taking down below. Thus morning’s software deals join price drops on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, the first-party Magic Keyboards, and more right here. As for the apps, we have notable price drops on Sparklite, Kick Ass Commandos, Kenshō, Scanner Lens, Shadow Hunter: Special Edition, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Scanner Lens: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stitch Photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shadow Hunter: Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ShockWave – Synth Module: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Drambo: $20 (Reg. $21)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Backtrack – Record Past Audio: $12 (Reg. $13)

Today’s best game deals: Mario Strikers Battle League $49, Nioh 2 $10, much more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Scanner Lens: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Control • Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hot Springs Story: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Forest Golf Planner: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Airline Tycoon Deluxe: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Cat Quest: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wanderlust: Travel Stories: $4 (Reg. $6)

More on Sparklite:

Gear up for Adventure and battle foes in top-down action using an arsenal of gadgets, guns, and gear. Explore dangerous corners of the procedurally generated world, take down titans of the mining industry, and harness the power Sparklite!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!