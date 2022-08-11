Today’s best game deals: Mario Strikers Battle League $49, Nioh 2 $10, much more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Walmart is now offering Mario Strikers: Battle League on Nintendo Switch for $48.99 shipped. You’ll also find it on Amazon for just under $50. Regularly $60, this is a solid $10 price drop on Mario’s latest sports title, matching the lowest we have tracked since release, and the best we can find. As you might know from our previous coverage of the game, this one delivers a Mushroom Kingdom soccer experience with a “no rules” approach – Mario-style power-ups, no fouls, and electric fences included. All of your favorite Nintendo characters are present alongside customization options and a host of multiplayer action. Get a closer look at what to expect right here and head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

