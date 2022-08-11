Today’s best game deals: Mario Strikers Battle League $49, Nioh 2 $10, much more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Walmart is now offering Mario Strikers: Battle League on Nintendo Switch for $48.99 shipped. You’ll also find it on Amazon for just under $50. Regularly $60, this is a solid $10 price drop on Mario’s latest sports title, matching the lowest we have tracked since release, and the best we can find. As you might know from our previous coverage of the game, this one delivers a Mushroom Kingdom soccer experience with a “no rules” approach – Mario-style power-ups, no fouls, and electric fences included. All of your favorite Nintendo characters are present alongside customization options and a host of multiplayer action. Get a closer look at what to expect right here and head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***PS Plus 1-year down at $40 (Reg. $60)
***Pokémon livestream: Gen 9 Paldea region, more
*** New Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller out now
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy $40 (Reg. $60)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $40 (Reg. $60, all-time low)
- Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World eShop $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Panzer Dragoon Remake $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- For Game Pass Ultimate members
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle eShop $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe Edition $37 (Reg. $50)
- Katamari Damacy REROLLeShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- The Witcher 3: Wild HunteShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher TaleseShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- SkateBIRD eShop $13 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $30 (Reg. $40)
- Maneater $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ori and the Blind Forest $25 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age $22 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition $35 (Reg. up to $100)
- Cat Quest II eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Bugsnax eShop $19 (Reg. $25)
- NEOGEO eShop sale from $4 (50% off)
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe PSN $32 (Reg. $80)
- Dead Cells eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Demon’s Souls remake $40 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon PlayStation summer sale from $20
- Gran Turismo 7 PSN from $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hades PSN $19 (Reg. $25)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $40 (Reg. $70)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $55 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $38.50 (Reg. $60)
- Massive annual PlayStation Summer Sale from $2
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
