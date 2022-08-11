HyperX’s Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset falls to new all-time low of $160 (Save 20%)

Amazon now offers the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset for $159.99 shipped. Typically going for $200, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen while also being the fourth notable price drop. With up to 300 hours of wireless gaming on a single charge, you will benefit from DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio for a virtual 3D sound stage for increased immersion. The microphone can also be detached from the headset when you don’t need it to ensure the game isn’t picking up your mic with convenient onboard audio controls on the earcups. Using HyperX’s NGENUITY software you can view the battery life remaining on the headset, adjust EQ, and access additional customization options. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn why we say it “ticks all the boxes for a great gaming headset.” Keep reading below.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with the wired version of the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset for $70. You won’t have the DTS Spacial Audio support that is present in the wireless version above, but you still get 50mm dual chamber drivers that provide “more distinction between sounds and minimizes distortion.” The overall build quality here is similar to the option above with the aluminum frame and leatherette-wrapped premium red foam earcup padding. Another difference here is the audio controls being in-line on the cable. You do get a wider range of platform compatibility with the 3.5mm audio jack.

We’re also currently tracking a deal on HyperX’s SoloCast USB Condenser Microphone as it returns to its all-time low at $35. If you’ve been looking to get into streaming, this mic is a great option to get started with. This one delivers a tap-to-mute sensor and a cardioid pickup pattern to help ignore background noise as well as an included tripod.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Get a massive 300 hours of battery life and play for over a week without the battery getting low. Clear multiple game campaigns without needing to charge, and enjoy every minute in comfort with Cloud Alpha Wireless’ plush HyperX signature memory foam and breathable leatherette ear cushions. HyperX Dual Chamber Drivers produce incredibly clear audio, as the dual chamber system separates the mids and the highs from the bassy lows. When combined with DTS® Headphone:X® Spatial Audio, which offers precise sound localization and immersive surround sound, you can escape into your favorite fantasy game worlds or stay laser-focused on the competition.

