HyperX’s regularly $60 SoloCast USB Condenser Mic returns to all-time low at $35, more from $13

Amazon is now offering the HyperX SoloCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $60 like it currently fetches at Best Buy where it is now matched, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked twice before today. Most deals put this model at $40 and now’s your chance to score a particularly low price with up to 42% in savings. This one delivers a tap-to-mute sensor and a cardioid pickup pattern to help ignore background noise as well as an included tripod. It is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak as well as streaming platforms like Streamlabs OBS, OBS Studio, and XSplit with compatibility on PC, PS4, PS5, and Mac for gamers, podcasters, and more. Not only were we impressed in our hands-on review but we also have a feature piece on how to make it sound even better. Head below for more HyperX deals.

Best Buy is also running a notable HyperX gear sale for today only. Along with the mic above, you’ll also find price drops on a range of the matching headsets, mice, and wrist rests with pricing starting from $13 and free shipping in orders over $35. Everything is organized for you right here.

Then swing by our PC gaming deal hub for additional battlestation upgrades. Alongside price drops on Logitech’s White G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse, we are now tracking a new all-time low with over $540 in savings to be had on the Razer Blade 14 with 8-core Ryzen 9 6900HX and RTX 3080 Ti laptop. Get a closer look at this offer and more details on the pricing breakdown in yesterday’s coverage.

HyperX SoloCast USB Mic features:

Plug N Play audio recording with USB-C connection: Get quality audio recordings with this easy-to-use USB condenser microphone. The cardioid polar pattern is most sensitive to sound sources in front of the microphone, and reduces background noise.

Hi-Res 24-bit/96 kHz recording: SoloCast supports a high, studio-level bit depth and sampling rate.

Tap-to-Mute sensor with LED status indicator: Simply tap the top of the mic to mute, and the easy-to-see LED indicator lets you spot whether or not you’re broadcasting.

