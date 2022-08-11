Amazon is now offering the Kingston XS2000 2TB High Performance Portable Solid-State Drive for $198.78 shipped. Regularly $285, it more recently sells in the $245 range is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. This one was recently listed in our best portable SSDs feature for its notable value compared to some of the more pricey models out there. It is rated to be nearly double the speed of the popular $230+ SanDisk Extreme at 2,000MB/s with USB-C connectivity in tow. The USB 3.2 Gen 2Ã—2 storage solution is also â€œtested to be water-resistant, dust-resistant, and shockproof â€œ while also shipping with an included rubber sleeve. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.Â

A more affordable option comes by way of the 500GB and 1TB options. If you donâ€™t need the full 2TB capacity, you can get in the door for around $70 on Kingstonâ€™s XS2000 lineup. Just make sure you check out the PNY EliteX PRO â€“ another model that appears on our best of list. This one is now starting at just $66 with more than respectable speeds and some of the best prices on any trusted portable SSD on the market. Â

Be sure to browse through the rest of our recent feature piece to help decide which portable SSD is right for your needs. Featuring some of our favorite options as well as the best bang for your buck solutions that might have slid under your radar, there are some details that will help you decide if its worth splurging for the more pricey options or not. Dive in right here â€“Â many of the models featured in there are currently on sale as well.

Kingston XS2000 portable SSD feature:

Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Requires compatible devices to reach USB 3.2 Gen 2Ã—2 USB-C Performance.

Capacities up to 2TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.

Pocket-sized Portability

Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

