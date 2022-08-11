LEGO’s new Optimus Prime returns to original $170 price tag with first cash discount

After rolling onto the scene back in June, the all-new LEGO Optimus Prime set is seeing its very first cash discount. Courtesy of Amazon, you can now bring home the very first official brick-built Transformer without paying full price. Sitting at $170 shipped, this is one of the sets that unfortunately received a price hike at the start of August. So if you missed out on scoring the set right when it launched to kick off summer, Amazon is giving you another go at bringing the leader of the Autobots to your collection at its original MSRP and $10 off the new going rate. You’ll get a better idea of what the new LEGO set delivers down below, though we offer a deep dive on what to expect in our announcement coverage, too.

As for what you’re getting from the LEGO and Hasbro collaboration, the new Optimus Prime stacks up to 1,508 pieces and full assembles the Transformer complete with a series of accessories. Based around the original incarnation of the robot from back in the 1980s, this G1-style Prime features 19 different joints.

So on top of being posable in your collection, this also allows him to convert between being a truck and bot that stands over 13 inches tall. Complete with some Energon weapons and a display plaque, now is your chance to bring home one of the more unique creations of the year without paying the inflated price.

As for the absolute latest from the LEGO Group, we’ve recently taken a hands-on look at a few new creations since the August wave of sets went live. This week kicked off with a review of the largest Marvel set this year, which delivers a 2,700-piece rendition of the Sanctum Sanctorum. We also took a deeper dive into the nine included minifigures, as well.

LEGO Optimus Prime features:

Enjoy quality time crafting all the details of this LEGO Optimus Prime (10302) model. Just like the much-loved original, this LEGO Optimus Prime replica switches between a robot and a truck. Relive Transformers sagas with accessories that include Autobot Matrix of Leadership, an Energon axe, Energon cube and jetpack

