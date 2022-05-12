LEGO officially reveals new 1,500-piece Optimus Prime Transformer set

After the LEGO Group confirmed that it would be teaming up with Hasbro to bring the leader of the Autobots into brick-built form yesterday, we’re now getting an official look at the new Optimus Prime set. Stacking up to over 1,500 pieces and recreating the iconic converting robot, the set will stand over 13 inches tall and releases on June 1. Head below for all of the details on the new LEGO Optimus Prime Transformer.

Get an official look at LEGO’s new Optimus Prime Transformer!

Optimus Prime has been officially revealed by the LEGO Group! At long last, the leader of the Autobots is coming to LEGO form as the very first Transformer to cross over to the blocky medium. In collaboration with Hasbro, the upcoming set will stack up to 1,508 pieces and arrives at the $169.99 price point.

As for what you’re actually getting, the LEGO Optimus Prime recreates his G1 look with a retro design that pretty much just scales up the original Transformers toy from back in the 1980s. There are 19 different joins throughout the robot that allows the Transformer to convert between the truck and bot modes. In the latter, Prime will stand over 13 inches tall, as well.

Alongside just the Autobot himself, Optimus Prime also includes some LEGO accessories. His signature Ion Blaster is making the cut alongside an Energon Axe that’s recreated with some lovely transparent bricks. Last, but not least is the Matrix of Leadership, which isn’t something that 9to5Toys was able to report on back in our original coverage.

Officially launching on June 1, the upcoming LEGO Optimus Prime will retail for $169.99. The official LEGO Shop product page has now gone live, though no pre-orders are available yet. So you’ll just have to wait until next month to score this one. You can also check out the press release for some extra details.

9to5Toys’ Take:

It’s been a wild few months since we first skeptically reported on the possibility of seeing a LEGO Optimus Prime release sometime this summer, and now we’ve finally received an official look. Even with today’s reveal being spoiled by some leaks yesterday, I have to say that getting a detailed look at the upcoming Transformer makes all of the difference.

I won’t say that the proportions are perfect or that the lack of bending knees isn’t a bit unfortunate, but the entire kit delivers what builders have only dreamed of; an official LEGO Transformer that can actually convert!

This is easily going to be one of the coolest creations of the year that I can’t wait to pick up come June 1. In the meantime, be sure to check out some of the other LEGO 2022 summer news.

