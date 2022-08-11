Lenovo’s new Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen tablet with Android 12 on sale from $170 (Save $40+)

Amazon now offers the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen 128GB Android 12 Tablet for $179.99 shipped. Normally fetching $230, this is marking only the second discount to date at $50 off. Since releasing back in June, it has only gone on sale once before prior to today’s new all-time low price cut. The 64GB capacity is also on sale for $169.99, down from $210. Lenovo’s latest Tab M10 Plus takes a third crack at the 10-inch form-factor and arrives this time around with a MediaTek G80 processor and a FHD IPS display. It comes backed by 3 or 4GB depending on the storage capacity, which is the starting point for Lenovo’s media experience focal point. That’s only amplified by Android’s Entertainment Space feature that pulls content into a single Google TV-like experience. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the package in our announcement coverage.

A great way to leverage some of your savings would be to grab this companion folio case at Amazon. It’ll only set you back $12, and covers your new Lenovo Tab M10 Plus both front and back for protection when not it in use. On top of just adding some extra peace of mind, this cover offers auto sleep/wake features and can act as a stand for taking full advantage of the tablet’s media experience.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen features:

The dazzling, 10.6″ FHD IPS display on this Android tablet lets you stream your video services at up to 1080p, while the quad speaker system optimized for Dolby Atmos envelops you with sound. A lightweight, portable tablet like the Tab M10 Plus Gen 3 is great for student research and projects, working with the Lenovo Instant Memo app to make on-screen input a breeze. Keep focused with Immersive Reading Mode, which makes long screen sessions easier on the eyes with enhanced readability, so it’s more like reading on paper.

