Native Union launches 25% off back to school sale with MagSafe chargers, Apple gear, more

After seeing Satechi roll out the back to school savings, the folks over at Native Union are dropping their own sale ahead of the fall semester. Not to be outdone, the brand is now taking 25% off a collection of its everyday carry or nightstand Apple accessories. Prices drop once added to your cart. This sale delivers the second-best prices of the year across the board at 5% under the last sale, and only being beaten by Prime Day. Our top pick is the Snap 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand at $135. Down from $180, this is $9 under the previous mention and like the rest of the sale, the second-best price of the year. Our launch coverage offers some other details on what to expect, though we’ll break down its 3-in-1 charging goodness below alongside the rest of the deals.

As Native Union’s latest Apple-friendly charging station, this 3-in-1 offering packs a main 7.5W MagSafe mount for iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets. There’s also a secondary 5W pad for AirPods and the like, as well as a removable Apple Watch dock. This is a great option to tidy up the desk or nightstand, and packs everything you need to refuel an entire Apple kit at once. Get all of the details in our launch coverage, too.

Native Union back to school highlights:

Snap 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station features:

Your all-in-one power solution. Snap your iPhone 12 or 13 to the magnetic stand, drop your AirPods or AirPods Pro in the wireless tray, and place your Apple Watch on our detachable puck for seamless everyday power. Designed with your everyday ease in mind with an adjustable head for flexible access to your iPhone while charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!