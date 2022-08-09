Satechi’s annual back to school sale takes 20% off must-have Mac and iPhone accessories

As students begin to prep their everyday carries and studystations for the fall semester, Satechi today is launching its annual back to school sale to make all of the essential upgrades a bit more affordable. Right now, applying code B2S20 will take 20% off everything the retailer has to offer with free shipping in orders over $40. Amongst all of the savings, our top pick is the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock at $240. Down from $300, this is one of the very first price cuts to date on the recent release. The accessory has been out of stock through all of the past sitewide sales, making today’s $60 discount all the more notable for bringing this accessory to your workstation. Featuring Thunderbolt 4 tech, this dock can turn a single port on your MacBook into a wide range of I/O. All packed into a metal enclosure are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 slots, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and more. Not to mention 96W of power passthrough to your machine for a single cable setup. Head below for more highlights from the Satechi back to school sale.

Satechi back to school sale highlights

Be sure to shop the entire sale right here for all of the different ways to upgrade your dorm room this fall, or just to take advantage of the savings even if you’re not a student. The 20% price cuts across everything will be live through the next week, though don’t wait up on some of the more enticing offerings as stock has been pretty inconsistent as of late.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

Take your workspace to the next level with the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock, featuring all-new Thunderbolt 4 technology that offers better flexibility and versatility for your entire setup. With a multitude of ports including, three Thunderbolt 4, four USB-A (three data, one charging), Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II card reader, and 3.5mm audio jack port, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a powerhouse that does it all – so you can work at your best.

