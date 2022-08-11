Upgrade your internal storage capacity with SSD deals from $26: PNY, CORSAIR, WD, more

Amazon is now offering the PNY CS900 250GB M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $25.99 shipped. This mode went for closer to $40 last year and settled out at closer to $32 in 2022. Today’s offer brings it back down to the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today. While it might not be the highest-end option out there, it delivers a respectable up to 535MB/s transfer rate for an affordable upgrade on your next PC build. While you will find some deals on faster, heatsink-equipped models below, the CS900 can also be great for less demanding machines, coming in at a fraction of the price you’ll find on most of the big name options. However, if that is what you’re after, the deals below are worth a look.

More portable SSD deals:

If you’re looking for some portable solid-state action, we are tracking Samsung’s latest 1TB USB-C Gen 2 T7 Shield Portable SSD back down at its Amazon all-time low. For some even better bang for your buck, dive into the deals we are tracking on PNY’s 2022 USB-C Gen 2×2 EliteX-PRO portable SSD lineup from $66.

PNY CS900 250GB M.2 Internal SSD features:

Upgrade your laptop or desktop computer and feel the difference with super-fast OS boot times and application loads

Exceptional performance offering up to 535MB/s seq. read and 500MB/s seq. write speeds

Superior performance and up to 50% faster boot up time as compared to traditional hard-drives (HDD)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!