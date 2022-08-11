Unlock 500 streaming sites with a lifetime of Getflix service for $49

There is nothing more frustrating than finding your favorite show online and then discovering that it’s only available in other locations. Getflix Smart DNS & VPN helps you get around this issue with a couple of taps. In this special offer, you can currently get a lifetime subscription for only $49 (Reg. $540) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Geo-blocking is pretty common nowadays. Sites like Netflix often purchase TV shows and movies on a license for specific parts of the world. If you don’t happen to live in those countries, you may find yourself out of luck.

Getflix is an easy-to-use service that helps you get around these restrictions. Rated at 4.8 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot, the app uses smart DNS technology to disguise your true location — meaning you can stream content from anywhere.

Available on all major mobile and desktop platforms, Getflix can unlock over 500 global channels, including Hulu, Prime Video, the BBC, Disney+, Netflix, HBO, and more.

Want extra privacy? Getflix also provides full VPN protection, with SSL 256-bit encryption. Just as importantly, the connections are blazing fast; no buffering here.

One lifetime subscription covers up to five devices at the same time, with no limits. It’s easy to see why Getflix has been featured by Lifehacker, PCMag, and Entrepreneur.

You would normally pay $540 for lifetime service, but the price is now only $49. No coupon required, but be quick!

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!