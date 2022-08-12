Amazon drops ASUS RTX 3070 and 3080 V2 GPUs to new all-time lows from $511

Amazon is offering the ASUS KO RTX 3070 V2 OC Edition 8GB GPU for $511.16 shipped. Normally $625, this saves $114 from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to give your gaming setup an upgrade, the RTX 3070 is designed for playing your favorite titles at 1440p. You’ll easily be able to push most AAA titles at 1080p ultra settings and get over 100 FPS, with most games playing at 1440p ultra near 60 FPS for a smooth experience all around. This specific RTX 3070 even comes from ASUS pre-overclocked so you can get the most performance possible right out of the box. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for a more powerful GPU deal that we found.

Update 8/12 @ 4:51 PM: Amazon is now offering the ASUS Dual GTX 1660 Super OC 6GB GPU for $263.62 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $320, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in over a year.

Also on sale at Amazon today is the ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3080 V2 OC Edition GPU for $804.86. Normally costing $920 at Amazon, this saves an impressive $115 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering more performance than the RTX 3070 above, the RTX 3080 is great for gaming at 1440p 100+ FPS and can even start to handle your favorite titles at 4K as well.

Don’t forget that Skytech’s RTX 3060 Ti-powered desktop is on sale for an Amazon low of $1,214.50 right now. Down $260.50 from its normal going rate, this marks an Amazon low that we’ve tracked. It also delivers a complete system to your desk where you don’t have to worry about building a PC and can be up and going as soon as it arrives.

ASUS KO RTX 3070 V2 OC Edition features:

ASUS KO GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs host the new NVIDIA Ampere architecture with some extra shine on performance and durability. Twin fans leverage our Axial-tech design for efficient cooling. Enhancements such as space-grade lubricant, Auto-Extreme Technology, and enduring capacitors keep KO composed for the most demanding scenarios.

