Save 40% on ASTRO’s A10 Wired Gaming Headset at its new all-time Amazon low of $36

Amazon is now offering the ASTRO Gaming A10 Wired Headset for $35.99 shipped. Normally going for $60, this 40% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this cross-platform headset. Since the ASTRO A10 uses a 3.5mm audio connector, you can use it across practically any platform including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and even more. The omnidirectional, flip-to-mute microphone will allow your teammates and friends to hear you clearly with the sound quality of the headset being tuned for “immersive and accurate audio the way sound developers intended.” The audio cable can be disconnected while traveling to prevent excess connector wear as well. The headband is constructed from anodized aluminum and wrapped inside a “damage-resistant” polycarbonate blend. Keep reading below.

This $36 price point is on the lower end when it comes to gaming headsets from reputable, name-brand options, though you can grab the HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset for slightly less at $30. Just like the ASTRO headset above, this HyperX option uses a simple 3.5mm audio connector to give you cross-platform compatibility. The earcups here can rotate 90 degrees to lay flat on your shoulders while you’re taking a break and are padded with HyperX’s signature memory foam. A similar flip-to-mute microphone is present here as well so you can be confident you’re not being heard.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the ASTRO headset. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your desktop internal SSD storage, we’re tracking plenty of deals from PNY, CORSAIR, WD, and more starting from $26. The highlight here is the PNY CS900 250GB M.2 Internal SSD for $26 which matches the Amazon all-time low. While it might not be the highest-end option out there, it delivers a respectable up to 535MB/s transfer rate for an affordable upgrade on your next PC build.

ASTRO Gaming A10 Wired Headset features:

Made to out-last your game, the A10 Headset features durable construction and extended comfort so you can play longer with no down-time. A 3.5mm jack provides compatibility with nearly any device including most mobile phones and tablets. The A10 Headset is tuned for gaming with ASTRO Audio, ensuring you hear your game and your teammates with clarity and precision. With the omnidirectional mic featuring flip-up mute functionality and in-line Volume Control, you’ll have total command of your gaming audio experience. Frequency response 20 – 20,000 Hz and Microphone 6.0mm uni-directional microphone.

