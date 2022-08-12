ASUS’ TUF 27-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor drops to new low of $210, more

Jared Locke -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsAsus
New Low From $210
ASUS TUF Monitor

Amazon is now offering the ASUS TUF 27-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $209.99 shipped. Normally going for $290, this 27% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The 1500R curve of this monitor coupled with the 165Hz refresh rate will help increase your gameplay immersion while also reducing eyestrain. AMD FreeSync Premium support is present as well to eliminate screen tearing and have fluid visuals. The color performance and contrast here also let this monitor meet the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification to boot. In terms of connectivity, you will have two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.2 input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables. Head below to check out other monitor deals we’ve found.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals after checking out these monitor deals. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your graphics card due to the inflated prices from the pandemic, now is the time to pick up a new GPU with the ASUS KO RTX 3070 V2 OC Edition 8GB going for its new all-time low of $511. You’ll easily be able to push most AAA titles at 1080p ultra settings and get over 100 FPS, with most games playing at 1440p ultra near 60 FPS for a smooth experience all around.

ASUS TUF 27-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

  • 27-inch WQHD (2560×1440) 1500R curved gaming monitor with ultrafast 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time for professional gamers to experience a smooth and immersive gameplay
  • FreeSync Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.
  • ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology to further reduce ghosting and motion blur

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Asus

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

Razer’s powerful 130W GaN USB-C 4-port charger re...
Here’s a first look at LEGO’s upcoming 2,06...
Amazon drops ASUS RTX 3070 and 3080 V2 GPUs to new all-...
WD’s silver 1TB My Passport portable SSD matches ...
Amazon rolls out Photo Frame mode to all Echo Show smar...
Score a $500 Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum with bonus $75 Ca...
Apple’s official iPhone SE 3 silicone cases on s...
Get a Microsoft Office Pro lifetime license coupled wit...
Load more...
Show More Comments