ASUS’ TUF 27-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor drops to new low of $210, more

Amazon is now offering the ASUS TUF 27-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $209.99 shipped. Normally going for $290, this 27% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The 1500R curve of this monitor coupled with the 165Hz refresh rate will help increase your gameplay immersion while also reducing eyestrain. AMD FreeSync Premium support is present as well to eliminate screen tearing and have fluid visuals. The color performance and contrast here also let this monitor meet the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification to boot. In terms of connectivity, you will have two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.2 input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables. Head below to check out other monitor deals we’ve found.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals after checking out these monitor deals. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your graphics card due to the inflated prices from the pandemic, now is the time to pick up a new GPU with the ASUS KO RTX 3070 V2 OC Edition 8GB going for its new all-time low of $511. You’ll easily be able to push most AAA titles at 1080p ultra settings and get over 100 FPS, with most games playing at 1440p ultra near 60 FPS for a smooth experience all around.

ASUS TUF 27-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

27-inch WQHD (2560×1440) 1500R curved gaming monitor with ultrafast 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time for professional gamers to experience a smooth and immersive gameplay

FreeSync Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology to further reduce ghosting and motion blur

