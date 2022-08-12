Cuisinart’s stainless steel electric wine openers are now starting from $24 at Amazon (Reg. $40+)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $40+ From $24

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart CWO-25 Electric Wine Opener for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $30, like it fetches directly from Cuisinart and elsewhere, today’s deal is matching our previous mention as well as the Amazon 2022 low. It can uncork up to 50 bottles before the internal battery needs to get juiced back up and you’ll also find the 120-bottle variant marked down to $32.39 shipped from the usual $40 or more price tag. From there, both models deliver an attractive stainless steel housing that allows you to pop some bottles cleanly and with little effort whether it’s a natural or synthetic cork alongside the included foil cutter and charging base. More details below. 

Some folks prefer to do it the old fashioned way and this HiCoup Wine Bottle Opener is one of the most popular options you’ll find on Amazon. It sells for $10 Prime shipped with an integrated foil cutter, steel construction, and the wood-capped handle. It might take a little bit more elbow grease than today’s lead deal, but it also more like what you would see at most fancy restaurants. 

Elsewhere in today’s kitchen deals, we are tracking up to $160 off the Vitamix Explorian blender with a solid 3-year warranty attached to the certified reconditioned listing at $190 shipped. Just be sure you also scope out this one-day offer on KitchenAid’s Semi-Auto Espresso Machine and everything else you’ll find in our home goods deal hub while you’re at it. 

Cuisinart CWO-25 Electric Wine Opener features:

  • Uncorks up to 50 bottles on one charge, recharges quickly with NiHM battery pack
  • Simple operation with two buttons: “Remove” to uncork wine and “Eject” to release cork
  • Stainless steel design looks elegant and wipes clean easily
  • Powers through synthetic or natural corks without breakage
  • Foil cutter included to neatly trim off foil seals, stores in charging base
  • Compact, cordless, lightweight design

