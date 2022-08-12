KitchenAid’s Semi-Auto Espresso Machine with steam wand drops to $285 today (Reg. $350+)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $350+ $285

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine for $284.99 shipped in matte black or gray. Regularly $400 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $300 in its Deals of the Day, today’s Amazon offer knocks and additional $15 via the on-page coupon for up to $75 in savings. Featuring the brand’s modern-retro aesthetics, it delivers a relatively compact solution for an espresso machine with a built-in steam wand “for silky foam at the touch of a button” and two recessed spouts. It also features a 58mm commercial-grade portafilter for optimal heat as well as a dosage selector (“one or two espresso shots at the press of a button”) as well as a top-mounted cup warmer. More details below. 

This De’Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine makes for a notable lower-cost alternative. You’re not getting the KitchenAid vibe with this one, but it does deliver a similar feature set for much less at $103 shipped. Steam wand, dual pouring/brewing, and stainless steel accents join the 15-Bar pump and just about everything else you need to get going for less. 

Swing by our home goods guide for the rest of this week’s most notable deals on gear for around the house, cookers, and kitchen upgrades. This morning saw a new all-time low hit on Instant Pot’s regularly $200+ dual basket Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven at $143, but we are also tracking up to $100 in savings on the Avalon home countertop and upright water dispensers from $143 with all of the details you need on those deals waiting right here

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine features:

Enjoy espressos, lattes and cappuccinos, just the way you like, with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Automatic Milk Frother Attachment. This is the first residential espresso machine that features dual, smart temperature sensors, that maintain the perfect brewing temperature shot after shot. The fast-heating thermocoil technology heats water up to the ideal brewing temperature in less 45 seconds. And, the low pressure pre-infusion and 15-bar Italian pump work together to make a deliciously rich, thick crema.The included Automatic Milk Frother Attachment, attaches to the KitchenAid® Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine and prepares milk for delicious lattes and cappuccinos. Programmable dosing and a variable micro-foam adjuster allow you to adjust the milk amount and texture to match your taste and preference.

