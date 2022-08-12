ESR’s HaloLock MagSafe telescopic iPhone stand now 30% off down at $23

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its HaloLock MagSafe Desk Stand for $23.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $22, this is 30% off the going rate, matching the lowest price we have tracked this year, and the lowest price we can find. This might not be the newer HaloLock Shift model with the removable charging puck, but it’s also a more affordable option right now. It delivers a sleek MagSafe stand for your iPhone 12 or 13 series device at a price well under most big brand charging-ready variants. It supports horizontal and vertical orientations with one-handed mounting and a fully-adjustable height and angle. More details below.

If you don’t care about the magnetic approach above, take a look at the more affordable Nulaxy A4 Phone Stand. This one features a sort of cradle design for a range of handsets in several different colorways with an aluminum build from $10 Prime shipped. It is another notable options for “watching videos, playing games, making phone call, viewing recipes, and using FaceTime.”

Hit up our smartphone accessories deal roundup and then head over to today’s Anker charging sale. With deals starting from $16 Prime shipped, you’ll find a range of the brand’s all-in-one MagSafe stations, wireless chargers, Qi pads, and more on sale for the weekend aloingisde the rest of this week’s deals from Anker. Browse through everything right here.

ESR HaloLock MagSafe Desk Stand features:

MagSafe-Style Mounting: one-touch mounting for iPhone 13/13 mini/13 Pro Max/12/12 mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max, official MagSafe cases, and ESR HaloLock cases; this product is a MagSafe stand, it does not support charging (not compatible with iPhone 13 Pro)

Strong Magnetic Lock: powerful magnets with a non-slip silicone ring hold your phone securely horizontally or vertically; no metal plates or attachments necessary

Fully Adjustable: adjustable height and angle provide a comfortable viewing experience

Stable Stand: weighted base provides enhanced stability that makes placing or removing your phone on this desk stand easy

