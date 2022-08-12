Smartphone Accessories: Desk Power Strip with 18W USB-C $29 (28% off), more

MIFASOPOWER (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 10-foot Desk Power Strip with 18W USB-C for $29.15 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon for Prime members. For comparison, it normally goes for $40 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked so far. Designed to be a 5-in-1 power strip, this multi-port outlet clamps to your desk for quick and easy access to various ports. For starters, this strip features two AC plugs for things like charging your MacBook or powering a monitor. Then, there’s an 18W USB-C output for recharging iPhones or iPads. You’ll also find two 3.1A USB-A ports for powering various other devices like your mouse, headphones, and more. Plus, all of this is hung off a 10-foot power cord so you can easily use this on a standing desk without worrying that it’ll get yanked out of the wall.
Without having to crawl under your desk or add grommet holes to your desktop – The desktop power strip gives you easy access to all outlets and USB ports you need. Save time and effort by keeping your power outlets close at hand. This convenient power hub features 2 AC outlets that accept most appliances, lighting, computer and home theater components and other electrical equipment.
Adjustable clamp easily attaches to desks, tables, counters and other flat surfaces 10 to 50mm (0.4 to 2 inches) thick. Without drilling, and no tools are needed. Just slide the clamps onto the surface’s edge, tighten the adjustment knobs by hand. The desk clamp comes with silicone pads to hold your power strip securely in place.
