Instant Pot’s regularly $200+ dual basket Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven hits new Amazon low at $143

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Vortex Plus XL Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven for $142.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and as much as $220 lately, this is $11 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Joining a series of one-touch programs for “wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns, and more,” this model delivers 8-in-1 cooking action to your arsenal in a single unit (air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, SyncCook and SyncFinish). The dual basket setup allows you to cook two separate dishes at once while the sync modes ensure everything is finished at the same time. The “little to no preheating” is a nice touch as well. More details below.

Over in our home goods guide you’ll find the very first notable price drop on COSORI’s app/voice-controlled family air fry oven at $110. This one won’t bring that dual basket action to your setup, but it does feature an even larger capacity alongside smart control you won’t get on the model above at an even lower price point. Everything you need to know about this one is waiting in yesterday’s still live deal coverage.

But if a simple no-frills model air fryer will get the job done for you, this Chefman’s 3.6-quart TurboFry Air Fryer is worth a look. This one comes in at just $32 Prime shipped right now, saving you over $100 compared to today’s lead deal and still delivering those golden crispy fries and wings. While clearly not as feature-rich a solution, it is one of the most affordable options out there in its class right now. Take a closer look right here.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus XL Dual Basket Air Fry Oven features:

8-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, SyncCook and SyncFinish

WATCH YOUR FOOD COOK: ClearCook windows and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the baskets

DUAL BASKETS: Save time and eliminate back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer! Dual baskets allows you to cook 2 meals/appetizers, 2 different ways or larger batches!

SYNCHRONIZED COOKING: SyncCook lets you cook both baskets with the same cooking settings; SyncFinish lets you program baskets with 2 different settings to automatically finish at the same time!

