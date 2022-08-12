iPad mini 6 is finally back in stock with $99 cellular discounts to all-time lows of $550

Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 has largely been out of stock this summer at major retailers, meaning discounts have been few and far between. Today Amazon is remedying that by marking down cellular models for the first time in months. Right now you can score 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular models in two styles for $549.99 shipped, down from the usual $649 price tags. Delivering $99 in savings, these price cuts are marking returns to all-time low prices for some of the first times and are as rare as discounts come.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance. Head below for more.

While Apple Pencil 2 is a must-have add-on, I probably don’t need to tell you just why it’s worth picking up. Instead, it’s worth highlighting Apple’s Smart Folio case as another accessory to complete your iPad mini 6 kit. Starting at $56 via Amazon, this case sports the classic Apple design you’d expect and covers both the front and back of your device. The front folio section will not only keep things protected when not in use, but folds over into a stand. There are also several styles available which pair well with the discounted colorways above.

This week has been a big one for iPad discounts, both in terms of the iPadOS machines themselves and in-house official accessories. Yesterday saw some of the best discounts of the year go live on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro from $728, which is joined by the companion Magic Keyboards from $249.

Apple iPad mini 6 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!