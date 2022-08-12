Razer’s powerful 130W GaN USB-C 4-port charger returns to Amazon low at $143

Amazon is offering the Razer 130W GaN USB-C 4-port Charger for $143.20 shipped. Normally $179, today’s deal saves 20% and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Made to power up to four devices at once, this charger features two USB-C and two USB-A ports. On the USB-C side, the ports can dish out up to 100W to a single device, and when multiple things are plugged in the charger automatically balances depending on how much power your product requires. This is enough juice to charge even a 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro and everything else below it, making it a solid choice for your on-the-go power setup. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Consider instead picking up the Baseus GaN3 4-port USB-C/A charger that’s available at $61 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. It can output a maximum 100W and is a great way to charge without spending nearly $150 on today’s lead deal. You could technically purchase two of the Baseus chargers and still have money leftover, with double the output and ports available.

Don’t forget to swing by today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup, where we found a desk power strip that mounts in your office. It features an 18W USB-C port, two 3.1A USB-A ports, and dual AC outputs to easily power all of your gear. It’s on sale for $29 right now, which takes 28% off its normal going rate.

Razer 130W GaN USB-C Charger features:

Small and Mighty: Small enough to fit in your pocket, powerful enough to charge your large devices, and up to 48% smaller than other USB-C charger

Charge Up-To 4 Devices: Charge up to 4 devices at once including Razer laptops, peripherals, smartphones, USB-C and M1 powered MacBook’s and more

Faster Charging: Packed with 2x USB-C and 2x USB-A ports for a maximum of 130W combined power output to rapidly charge your devices

Mobility In Mind: Ready for your mobility and travel ready with global adapter power plugs

Safer Power Delivery: Keep your devices safe from over current, voltage, heat or short circuiting

