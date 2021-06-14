As we close out E3 2021 this week, we’ve already seen quite a few announcements from several of the larger brands, including Square Enix’s launch with Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers, and much more, as well as the Xbox and Bethesda show which showcased Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Halo Infinite, and even Forza Horizon 5. That’s far from all though, as yesterday the Gearbox show detailed Borderlands and more, as well as Ubisoft Forward with information on Rainbow Six Extraction, Far Cry 6, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. Just yesterday, we also got a glimpse at the PC Gaming Show and the Capcom event earlier today. Now, it’s Razer’s turn to take center stage. What all did Razer’s E3 2021 showcase include? For one, there’s now an AMD-powered Razer Blade 14, but let’s take a closer look at everything announced.

AMD announces “world’s most powerful” 14-inch laptop with Ryzen 9 5900HX

Today at E3 2021, Razer partnered with AMD to announce an all-new Blade 14 that features the ultra-powerful Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, an unlocked 8-core CPU with a max clock of 4.6GHz. This is one of the most powerful processors ever put in a 14-inch laptop. Paired with the Ryzen 9 5900HX, is the NVIDIA RTX 30-series GPUs with up to 8GB VRAM and up to 100W of dedicated power for the graphics card alone. While many 14-inch laptops pack RTX 3060 graphics cards, which is generally because of thermals, Razer went back to the drawing board and worked hand-in-hand with NVIDIA to offer up to the RTX 3080 in its latest Blade 14 laptop. That’s right, you can pick up a Razer Blade 14 with an unlocked 8-core Ryzen 9 processor and RTX 3080. That’s desktop-level performance in a 14-inch form-factor, which is entirely unheard of right now.

This laptop is also the “world’s thinnest gaming laptop” with the “fastest display” in its class. It measures 16.8mm/0.66-inches thin with the RTX 3080 and features all-new next-generation vapor chambers with 88 blade fans to keep things cool. The chassis is again made of CNC-milled aluminum, and there’s a 165Hz QHD and 144Hz FHD display option available.

For connectivity, you’ll find Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI 2.1, USB-C, USB-A, and much more here. There’s a full anti-ghost keyboard and precision trackpad for inputs, and the keyboard features per-key Razer Chroma Key backlighting. You’ll also find a Windows Hello webcam alongside THX Spacial audio with up to 12-hours of battery life on a single charge.

The Razer Blade 14 will retail starting at $1,799. All models feature the Ryzen 9 5900HX, and the variation is only in what display and GPU you get.

Razer Raptor monitor ups the ante to 165Hz, “world’s first THX certified gaming display”

Razer also announced an update Raptor monitor at its E3 2021 showcase, this time around with a 165Hz refresh rate. That’s not all, this screen is now the “world’s first” THX-certified gaming display. It’s comprised of a non-glare IPS display that features a 178-degree viewing angle, and the I/O is insane. There’s HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4, and then USB-C that also has compatibility with DP1.4. There’s an optional VESA mount this time around, meaning you can easily suspend multiple displays on your desk. The Razer Raptor 165Hz 1440p Monitor will retail for $799 and is available for pre-order now, with the VESA mount costing an additional $99.

Razer’s 130W USB-C charger is compact and filled with ports

Another release from today is the Razer is the company’s all-new 130W USB-C GaN charger. That’s right, it outputs 130W of total power in a form-factor that’s also ultra-compact. This laptop charger does much more than just power your computer, as well, as there are two USB-C and dual USB-A outputs. Though it supports 100W out of a single USB-C port, the two outputs share the charging ability, so if you plug in multiple devices there, then things will charge a bit slower. The dual USB-A ports also feature up to 18W output, which is also shared between the two plugs. Razer’s 130W USB-C Charger will retail for $179.

Project Hazel is real, replaceable N95 filters, interior lighting, more

We also got a glimpse at Project Hazel. It’s been a few months since we’ve seen Razer’s RGB mask, but it’s actually going to come to reality. There wasn’t much information given, outside of the fact that it’ll use replaceable N95 filters, feature interior lighting so your face is visible even in low-light situations, and it’s going to be released sometime in Q4 2021. You can sign up to be notified when more information is available on this landing page.

9to5Toys’ take

Razer had a pretty solid E3 showcase this year. Way more solid than I expected it to be. I’m fully behind the AMD-based Blade 14 making a comeback, and might give it a look for my next Windows laptop at some point, since the reason I’ve always avoided Windows-based laptops is that they lacked power…which is something that the new Blade 14 doesn’t slack in at all. What’s your favorite announcement from today? Let us know in the comments below.

