Save $100 on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE models with clearance discounts from $300

Earlier this week, Samsung debuted the new Galaxy Watch 5/Pro models and now Amazon is looking to clear out previous-generation stock with some deep discounts attached. Those who don’t need the latest and greatest can now instead bring the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic to their wrist starting at $299.99 shipped for the 42mm LTE style. Normally fetching $400, this is $100 in savings and a new all-time low at $20 under the previous mention. The 46mm model is also on sale and sitting at the all-time low of $329.99, down from $430. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic delivers a more premium build than usual with a stylish stainless steel case. The fitness tracking experience is also well-equipped with all of the usual workout monitoring tech, heart rate and ECG readings, and much more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you don’t need all of the more premium stylings or LTE features, going with the new Galaxy Watch 5 is definitely the move to make. Right now the 40mm model starts at $279.99 on Amazon and comes with a bundled wireless charger for some added savings. It’s up for pre-order and won’t be shipping until the end of the month, but is less than the higher-end wearables above.

Earlier in the week we also saw Skagen’s Gen 6 Smartwatch go up for sale on Amazon, delivering much of the same full-featured experience for your wrist in the process. This one is now sitting at $229 from its usual $295 going rate, and arrives with an always-on screen and Wear OS.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features:

Your style. Your health. Look good and feel great with your smart, new companion, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Make a stylish statement with an iconic silhouette and stainless steel casing, while your watch keeps you in tune with your health and pushes your fitness goals further. Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen level monitoring that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance.

