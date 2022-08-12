Thrustmaster’s T-Flight HOTAS One Flight Controls return to 2022 low of $65 (Save 28%)

Best Buy is currently offering the Thrustmaster T-Flight HOTAS One flight controls for $64.99 shipped. Normally going for $90, which is currently the lowest option on Amazon with paid shipping, this 28% discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve tracked. Coming with a joystick and throttle, the T-Flight HOTAS One will work with Xbox Series X|S, One, and PC for playing games that involve flying around. There are a total of five-axis alongside 14 action buttons, one rapid-fire trigger, and a multi-directional hat switch. You can either have the throttle and joystick attached for increased stability and taking up less space, or they can be split apart with two screws to be spread out in a more traditional cockpit layout. Connecting over a single USB cable, you will be ready to take to the skies in Microsoft’s new Flight Simulator with the HOTAS One flight controls. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick for $20. This staple of the flight simulator community has been around for ages and it is the perfect way to get more immersed in flying simulators without breaking the bank. There are 12 programmable buttons for controlling various aircraft functions and an 8-way hat switch on the joystick for looking around, plus a rapid-fire trigger. While there isn’t an entire dedicated throttle section, you do have a small lever on the base that can be set up to control it.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re currently tracking a deal on ROCCAT’s latest Burst Pro Air RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse for its new all-time low of $80. You’ll also find Stellar Wireless technology for a lag-free experience alongside Bluetooth 5.2 for on-the-go gaming.

Thrustmaster T-Flight HOTAS One flight control features:

T.Flight Hotas One, an officially-licensed joystick for Xbox One and Windows, provides a high level of realism: the stick includes five axes, fourteen action buttons, a rapid-fire trigger and a multidirectional hat switch (navigation/panoramic view), all of which are easily accessible. The throttle – detachable and full-size for easy maneuverability, even in virtual reality – provides super-responsive power.

