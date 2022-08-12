ROCCAT’s latest Burst Pro Air RGB mouse with 100 hour battery life now $80 (New low, 20% off)

Amazon is offering the ROCCAT Burst Pro Air RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse for $79.99 shipped. Down 20% from its list price of $100, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. As one of ROCCAT’s latest releases, the Burst Pro Air has plenty of premium features for your gaming PC setup. For starters, it offers a symmetrical shape that’s great for both left- and right-handed gamers. You’ll also find Stellar Wireless technology for a lag-free experience alongside Bluetooth 5.2 for on-the-go gaming. Coming in at 81g, the Burst Air Pro delivers a water- and dust-resistant Bionic Shell that showcases four AIMO RGB zones to really make this mouse match your space. On the sensor side of things, the Owl-Eye 19,000 DPI sensor packs 400 IPS tracking. The Burst Pro Air also can last up to 100-hours on a single charge, meaning you can game for days before it’s time to plug back in. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Pick up this RGB desk pad at Amazon while it’s available for under $13. It spans 31- by 12-inches and allows you to protect your expansive desk surface. It also features RGB lighting around the edge which is great for matching your new mouse as well. Plus, the surface allows today’s lead deal to glide smoothly across providing a solid experience all around.

Don’t forget that we found an RTX 3060 Ti-powered desktop on sale yesterday for $1,231. That’s $244 below its normal going rate at Amazon and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5 processor, it’ll handle just about anything you throw at it including AAA gaming.

ROCCAT Burst Pro Air Mouse features:

Introducing the ROCCAT Burst Pro Air Lightweight Optical Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse for Windows PC. The Burst Pro Air brings ROCCAT’s symmetrical lightweight shape with its rich feature set, comfort and performance, into wireless. Meticulously crafted from the ground up, its shape delivers maximum comfort. Featuring ROCCAT Stellar Wireless technology, gamers get exceptional signal strength for a virtually latency-free connection and up to 100 hours of battery life.

