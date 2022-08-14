Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac starts from $1,190 with up to $329 in cert. refurb discounts

Woot is now discounting an assortment of Grade A refurbished iMacs, with several configurations of 24-inch M1 iMac stealing the spotlight. Of the models that start from $1,190 with free shipping for Prime members (or with a $6 delivery fee), the elevated 8-core GPU model being a particular highlight at $1,259.99. You’d pay $1,499 for a new condition model, with today’s offer delivering the best we’ve seen for a Grade A-certified offering at $239 off. There are also some higher-end configurations at $329 off.

Bringing Apple’s M1 chip to a screen-based desktop design, the new iMac sports a 24-inch 4K Retina Display backed by True Tone support. On top of the integrated 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s also Spatial Audio-enabled speakers, Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt connectivity. Plus, those who opt for the 8-core model will be able to take advantage of Ethernet in the power brick on top of the improved performance. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

As far as M1 iMac accessories go, I just recently tried out the new and improved Backpack Shelf in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Walking away as impressed as we always do with Twelve South’s gear, this add-on will let you tidy up your workstation thanks to an aluminum shelf that clips right onto the M1 iMac’s stand. Perfect for stowing away hard drives, Thunderbolt docks, and more, this is an easy recommendation to start out your new Apple Silicon setup on the right foot.

If you’d prefer to bring your own screen into the equation, consider stepping up to the even more capable Mac Studio. Powered by Apple’s higher-end M1 Max chip, the improved performance rests within a desktop unit that is now at its best price to date. Following the $150 discount, you can now score the recent release for $1,849.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

