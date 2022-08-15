Save over $40 on Anova’s Nano sous vide cooker today at $109 shipped via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano for $109 shipped. Regularly $149 direct from Anova and Best Buy where it is on sale for $110, it more typically sells in the $130 range at Amazon and is now matching the second best price of the year. These Anova cookers are easily among the most popular home sous vide machines out there and the Nano is the most affordable option in the lineup. It can cook everything from meats and fish to veggies and more with the succulent water bath treatment. “Nano is small enough to fit into your kitchen drawer for quick and easy storage, but powerful enough to prepare food for a table of four.“ You simply ready the meals for the water bath, drop them in there with the cooker, and the Anova Nano takes care of the rest. More details below.

While it might not be from a brand as well known as Anova, you can get away with a similar experience for less with the Bonsenkitchen variant. The 1200W IPX7 waterproof model sells for $60 shipped on Amazon right now, saving you about $50 over today’s lead deal with a similar touchscreen on the top and more.

Anova Precision Cooker Nano features:

They say good things come in small packages, and the Anova Precision Cooker Nano is no exception. Nano makes it easy to achieve fine dining results at home with a price point that won’t break the bank. It fits pots as shallow as 5 inches and easily clamps to the side to cook in a water bath of up to 4 gal., and the digital screen provides manual temperature and time input. Connect the Anova Precision Cooker Nano to a smartphone app to access advanced sous vide features.

