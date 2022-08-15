Bowflex Velcore leaning connected exercise bike with 22-inch display now $1,800 ($400 off)

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex Velcore 22 IC Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $1,799.99 shipped. Regularly $2,100 directly from Bowflex and at Best Buy where it is now matching, this is a solid $400 price drop and the second-lowest price we have tracked since way back in January. If you’re looking for a high-tech connected exercise experience at home, today’s deal is worth a closer look. This model delivers s 22-inch display for riding along with guided workouts from just any of the big platforms out there (1-Year JRNY membership included) or just for catching the next episode on Netflix or Disney+. This higher-end model in the Bowflex lineup stands out with both stationary mode and the leaning tech that has the entire machine moving “left or right as you sprint” through those turns. The 100 levels of magnetic resistance, 4-way adjustable handlebars, dual link pedals, and toe cages come along with a set of 3-pound dumbbells here as well. More details below.

If the high-end and high-tech vibe above is overkill for you, check out the popular YOSUDA model on Amazon for a more basic option that comes in at $265 shipped. You’ll still be able to get a solid workout in at a home while using the integrated iPad stand to keep you occupied and/or motivated. You’ll also find a “35-pound flywheel and heavy-duty steel frame [that] guarantee stability while cycling.”

Head straight over to Connect the Watts for all things workout tech-related. Then check out this deal on the Fitbit Luxe that delivers a AMOLED display and a premium fitness tracking experience before diving into this ongoing price drop on Amazfit’s GTR 2e smartwatch with GPS and 24-day battery life.

Bowflex Velcore 22 IC Bike features:

Explore addictive workouts from home with VeloCore, the ultimate indoor cycling experience that prompts you to explore something new – every day – from a 22” console that delivers daily custom workouts, guided coaching, streaming entertainment,≠ and more. But what truly sets this smooth, addictive ride is Lean Mode – an active core-engagement feature that enables you to lean left and right, transforming your stationary ride into a fun, full-body fitness experience. You’ll interact with personalized programming that guides your every move, escape into virtual environments that motivate you through turn after sweeping turn, and connect to some of your favorite cycling apps for an elevated ride.

