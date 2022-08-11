Fitbit Luxe delivers a premium fitness experience with AMOLED display at $94 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $94.15 shipped. Down from $150, you’re looking at the second-best price to date. This is 28% off the going rate and comes within $4 of the all-time low set back at the start of June. Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s latest fitness trackers, sporting a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. While not quite as capable on the smartwatch feature set as some of the other options in the Fitbit stable, it’ll certainly help offer extra insight on workouts and overall wellbeing. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If the included band isn’t quite going to fit with all of the outfits in your wardrobe, Amazon sells a collection of different offerings for as low as $9. Ranging from Milanese Loop-style offerings to even more fitness-focused ones and everything in-between, you’ll want to check out the assortment right here to make the most of your savings.

Earlier in the week we also saw Skagen’s Gen 6 Smartwatch go up for sale on Amazon, delivering a more full-featured experience for your wrist in the process. This one is now sitting at $229 from its usual $295 going rate, and arrives with an always-on screen and Wear OS.

Fitbit Luxe features:

See how jewelry gets smart with a tracker that doubles as a timeless accessory and features a vibrant color display. Get better sleep to power your days with sleep tracking and sleep Score in the Fitbit app. Feel a Buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones, while you earn active zone minutes. Maximize your exercise, understand resting heart rate trends and better estimate calorie burn with 24/7 Heart rate tracking.

