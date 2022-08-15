Save 40% on JBL’s Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker as it returns to its all-time low of $30

Amazon is now offering the JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in multiple colorways from $29.99 shipped. Normally going for $50, this is matching the all-time lows for these colorways while also being the 2022 low price. If you’ve been looking for a nice, pocketable Bluetooth speaker, this offering from JBL features a sort of fabric-wrapped surface with the IP67 water and dustproof making it handle the elements with ease. You will also get up to 5 hours of wireless playback on a single charge with the included USB-C cable juicing it back up for when you go on the road again. If your mobile device supports Bluetooth, you will be able to easily connect to the JBL Go 3. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to save a little bit of cash, you could instead go with the OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Speaker for $20. This speaker has a 100-foot Bluetooth range and uses a 5+ watt amp to power the drivers and bass radiator. It does have a lesser IPX5 rating, meaning it can handle splashes but cannot be submerged. Unlike the JBL option above, this speaker has a 3.5mm audio cable input for use with devices lacking Bluetooth. The battery life is an improvement at up to 10 hours on a single charge, however. This speaker is small enough to be easily tossed into a backpack and travel around with.

Looking for a speaker meant to stay at home? Well, right now you can pick up the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin AirPlay 2 Speaker for $699, marking only the second notable discount we’ve seen. Still delivering the same signature design as a decade and a half ago, the refreshed model now packs modern comforts like AirPlay 2 and Wi-Fi connectivity to complement the 240W internal sound system. Learn more with our hands-on review.

JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

JBL Pro Sound delivers surprisingly big audio and punchy bass from Go 3’s ultra-compact size.

JBL Go 3’s ultra-portable design goes great with the latest styles, and its design make it look as great as it sounds.

JBL Go 3 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

JBL Go 3 gives you up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!