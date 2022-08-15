Microsoft’s RTX 3050 Ti-powered i7/32GB Surface Laptop Studio falls to $2,200

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio i7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3050 Ti for $2,199.99 shipped. Down from a $2,700 list price and $2,400 going rate, today’s deal saves at least $200 and comes within $75 of the best discount that we’ve seen at Amazon so far. Featuring an 11th Generation i7 quad-core processor, this unique laptop also delivers 32GB of DDR4 memory as well as a built-in RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. All of that combines to make a compelling on-the-go machine for both work and play. There’s a 14.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display as well which hangs over the keyboard when used in drawing mode. Plus, the PixelSense screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz for buttery smooth animations when using this laptop. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

Put your savings to work and pick up Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub to further expand your new laptop’s abilities. It has USB-A, HDMI, and even SD/microSD support. For $35, it’s budget-focused and makes a great portable accessory to keep in your laptop bag.

Don’t forget that Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air is on sale for $100 off at Amazon. This marks the first time that we’ve seen it discounted at Amazon and drops the price down to $1,099. Made with Apple’s latest M2 chip in tow, the latest MacBook Air also features a refreshed design and MagSafe charging, delivering a solid experience all around.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio features:

Incredibly powerful, infinitely flexible. Set your imagination free on the most powerful Surface Laptop, designed to light up the best of Windows 11. Boundary-pushing design lets you flex your creative muscle on the sleek 14.4“(5) touchscreen, making seamless transitions from laptop to entertainment-ready stage to portable creative canvas, complete with built-in storage and charging for Surface Slim Pen 2* under the keyboard. Enjoy smooth gameplay, and draw, sketch and take notes like you would on paper on the bright, vibrant 120Hz display. Run intensive applications and get things done anywhere with all-day battery life, and get inspired with graphics power that exceeds your expectations. Elevate your entertainment with Quad Omnisonic™ speakers, featuring large bass and immersive Dolby Atmos®. Stay in the flow, be inspired and get closer to what you love.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!