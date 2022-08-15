Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet, pre-orders now live

Arcade1Up is putting its brand new NFL BLITZ arcade machine up for pre-order today. The brand says the NFL Blitz cabinet is one of its “most requested home arcade machines ever,” and it has finally arrived. Pre-loaded with three BLITZ titles to bring some arcade-style gridiron action to your game room, it also features all of the usual Arcade1Up touches with complete cabinet artwork, and it even ships with a limited edition bonus collectible NFL BLITZ Legends cap (the first 1,000 orders). Head below for a closer look. 

New Arcade1Up NFL BLITZ arcade machine

The new Arcade1Up NFL BLITZ arcade machine features the same 17-inch LCD color screen found on the brand’s other 3/4 scale cabinets alongside built-in speakers, 49-way joysticks, headphone jack, and up to four players at once. You’ll also find the light-up marquee, built-in Wi-Fi with access to online leaderboards, and the usual coinless operation. 

Now, over two decades later, bring that intense (and yes, way nostalgic!) competitive drive into your home, courtesy of Arcade1Up. Producing authentic arcade experiences in an easily assembled design, Arcade1Up game machines are must-haves for your family game room, your fancave, home bars, or a welcome distraction in the office. They play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. No quarters required!

This cabinet comes with remastered versions of NFL BLITZ, NFL BLITZ ‘99, and NFL BLITZ 2000: GOLD EDITION that feature most of the licensed players you remember, including: Dan Marino, Chris Carter, Jerry Rice, Jerome Bettis, Deion Sanders, and “hundreds more.”

Arcade1Up is also working closely with the NFL on this one to ensure current “Player Health & Safety initiatives” are met for better or worse here, but it does sound like the core arcade-style experience was maintained:

To support the NFL’s current Player Health & Safety initiatives, a specific set of tackles and after-the-whistle hits were removed or edited in the remastered versions of NFL Blitz, NFL Blitz ‘99 and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition while maintaining the level of excitement in the original games. Our remastered version has over 84% of the different hits from the original Blitz, so do not worry, all of the fun chaos is still there. 

The new Arcade1Up NFL BLITZ arcade machine is now up for pre-order directly from the official site at $599.99 shipped

9to5Toys’ Take

While it might have been nice for some folks if the game’s were left entirely untouched, licensing when it comes to these sports titles can be a nightmare at best in many cases, and it sounds like Arcade1Up has done a respectable job at landing the big name players. The same goes for the after-whistle madness – this admittedly used to be an absolute blast for me in the old school football and hockey titles – but these days, changes like these are to be expected. 

