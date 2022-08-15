Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3080 Ti and 240Hz 1440p display hits new low at $3,287 ($412 off)

Amazon is offering the latest Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop i7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti for $3,287.38 shipped. Down $412 from its normal going rate of $3,700, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Coming in as one of the most powerful consumer gaming laptops on the market, you’ll find this computer packs the latest 12th Generation 14-core i7 processor as well as the RTX 3080 Ti with 16GB of GDDR6 memory onboard. Pair that with 32GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, and this laptop is ready to handle anything you throw at it. There’s also a 240Hz 1440p G-SYNC display on the Blade 15 which is perfect for on-the-go gaming. Check out our announcement coverage to dive into more of what this laptop has to offer then head below for more.

If you’re in the market for a powerful computer at a lower cost, have you considered picking up Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro? Available for $2,199 at Amazon, the M1 Pro offers plenty of power to handle almost anything you can throw at it. There’s 16GB of memory here alongside 512GB of SSD storage and you’ll also find the return of HDMI and SD to Apple’s laptop lineup. Sure, it won’t be able to game quite like the Blade 15 above, but at $1,008 below the cost of Razor’s laptop, it’s hard to deny the value that Apple’s laptop packs here.

Don’t forget that Microsoft’s RTX 3050 Ti-powered i7/32GB Surface Laptop Studio is on sale for $2,200 right now. That’s also over $1,000 below the Blade 15 above and delivers an experience that lets you play your favorite PC games. Sure, it won’t run games at 1440p ultra settings with ease, or drive any game at 4K, the RTX 3050 Ti is perfect for playing your favorite titles at 1080p.

Razer Blade 15 features:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU: Bringing the flagship 80 Ti class of GPUs to laptops for the first time, the RTX 3080 Ti features 16GB of the fastest GDDR6 memory ever shipped in a laptop and delivers higher performance than the desktop TITAN RTX. Experience cutting-edge power with the newly released Intel Core i7-12800H processor with up to 4.8GHz of Turbo Boost for unrivalled performance to take on the most demanding gaming and creative tasks High refresh rate meets high resolution to provide a responsive gaming experience that comes with a greater level of detail and no screen-tearing thanks to NVIDIA G-SYNC

