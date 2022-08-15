Roborock’s smart S7 combo robot vacuum and mop drops $220 today at $430, more from $230

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering its S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $429.99 shipped. This one launched back in May of last year and has carried a $650 regular price tag ever since. Today’s deal is matching the Prime Day 2022 price drop at $220 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Alongside this model’s 2,500Pa suction power, it features plenty of smart customizations including voice control support with your Alexa gear, smartphone control, selectable mopping routes, schedules, no-go zones, and more. The 300ml electronic water tank supports the built-in mopping action and complements the ultrasonic recognition so your carpets don’t get wet. More Roborock deals below from $230.

More Roborock Vacuum:

Another model worth some attention is the brand new eufy RoboVac L35. This one just released last week and is still seeing a solid $100 launch discount. Be sure to take a closer look at its capabilities in our coverage and then swing by our feature of the best options on the market.

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Sonic Mopping Technology. Roborock S7 robot vacuum mops with the power of sound, scrubbing up to 3,000 times per minute. Fed by a 300 ml electronic water tank, stains from coffee to mud and more can be cleaned deeply and effectively.

Intelligent Mop Lifting. S7’s VibraRise mop lifts when a carpet is detected, so you can mop hard floors and vacuum carpets in a single clean. It also raises when cleaning is finished to avoid spreading dirt, and when docked so you can say goodbye to ugly plastic mats and dirty streaks.

Upgraded Brush System. Multi-directional floating brush keeps the brush closer to the ground for deeper cleaning even on uneven surfaces. Roborock S7’s all-new rubber brush is more durable and resists hair tangling better. It’s perfect for homes with pets.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!