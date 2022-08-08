Anker launches new laser-guided eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid with optional dirt disposal unit [Deal]

Last week saw Amazon acquire iRobot, and as robotic vacuum owners look to ditch Roombas in favor of more privacy-conscious alternatives, Anker is debuting a pair of new releases that couldn’t come at a better time. Arriving with a pair of launch discounts attached, the new eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid/+ models balance flagship features with more affordable price tags.

eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid arrives as Anker’s latest

Anker’s eufy subbrand makes some of our favorite robotic vacuums on the market, many of which we just praised in our post on the best Roomba alternatives. Today we’re now getting a pair of even more capable options in the form of the new eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid series. We say pair because there are two different configurations you can get for the new robotic vacuum, though both of the actual autonomous cleaning solutions are based around the same base unit.

Starting with just the eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid, you’re looking at Anker’s latest robotic vacuum and the feature set matches that. Everything is centered around a 3,200Pa suction system that can make quick work of hardwood floors, carpets, and more. The vacuuming tech is then backed by an internal water tank that enables the mopping features. The L35 Hybrid can handle doing both as the same time, which allows the bot to make the most of its runtime. The unit comes imbued with many of the smart features you’d expect, too, like Alexa support for voice control as well as iPath laser navigation.

All of that earns Anker’s latest a $399.99 MSRP. Though right now you can lock-in a launch discount that brings the price down by $100 at Amazon. With the recent fallout of the iRobot acquisition, it couldn’t come at a better time either, with the eufy RoboVac L35 selling for $300 right now.

Then there’s the eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+, which notably makes one key adjustment to the package we already detailed. Alongside packing all of the other same cleaning capabilities, this one seeks to automate chores even further with a bundled dirt disposal unit. Much like we’ve seen from other brands in the past, the L35 Hybrid+ comes with a docking station that sucks some of the dust out of the robot and into a larger bag that can store 60 days’ worth of debris.

Bundling in that extra self emptying station does bring up the cost. You’ll typically pay $549.99 for the L35 Hybrid+ package, with a launch discount slashing $50 off that price for the time being. That brings the bundle down to $500.

