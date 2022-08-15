Sony’s new Xperia PRO-I 4K OLED smartphone with 1-inch sensor hits $1,198 low (Save $600)

Several retailers are now offering the unlocked Sony Xperia PRO-I 512GB 5G Android Smartphone for $1,198 shipped including Adorama, Amazon, and B&H. Marking the very first price cut we’ve seen, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings from the usual $1,798 price tag. Sony’s latest Android smartphone delivers a series of photography-focused features centered around its very own 1-inch sensor capable of shooting 4K/120 video. There’s also a companion triple sensor 12 MP camera array with 3D iTOF depth sensor, a 16mm ultrawide, and a 50mm standard lens. As for your more typical features, Android 11 powers the 6.5-inch 4K OLED 120Hz display and comes supplemented by dual SIM support, a dedicated physical shutter button, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to turn your new Sony Xperia PRO-I into a full mobile camera rig, there are a pair of accessories that are certainly worth picking up alongside the discounted handset. The Sony Wireless Bluetooth Shooting Grip is as essential as it gets for shooting video and features a variety of built-in controls to go alongside its 2-in-1 tripod features at $138. Then to really step up the package, Sony also has the LCD Vlog Monitor that can mount onto the back of your handset. Both combine to offer as compelling of a package as you’ll find for mobile filmmakers or photographers.

If you’d prefer to go with one of Google’s latest flagship handsets instead, we’re currently tracking a pair of markdowns on the recent Pixel 6/Pro devices. Right now, the second-best discounts to date on either model have arrived via Amazon, starting off with the Pixel 6 down at $499 from its usual $599 price tag. That’s alongside even deeper discounts on the Pixel 6 Pro at $250 off.

Sony Xperia PRO-I features:

Combining truly professional camera hardware with a “go-anywhere” vlog-friendly form factor, the Sony Xperia PRO-I 512GB 5G Smartphone is the answer to elevating your mobile content creation to the next level. The “I” in “PRO-I” stands for “Imaging,” which the Xperia PRO-I delivers in abundance. The star of the PRO-I experience is a 24mm wide-angle camera with a large 1″ Exmor RS CMOS sensor, which incorporates a real iris for dual f/2.0 and f/4.0 apertures and a sharp ZEISS Tessar T* lens made from high-index aspherical optical glass.

