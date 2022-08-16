Cuisinart’s sleek black 4-slice touchscreen toaster hits new Amazon low at $53 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart CPT-T40 4-Slice Touchscreen Toaster for $53 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 24% off the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low. This model sells for the full $70 at Home Depot for comparison’s sake. Delivering a modern look to the trusty 4-slice toaster category, it features all of the usual preset options, including toast, bagel, defrost, reheat, cancel and a +30 second control. That’s on top of the sleek black design, touchpad controls, shade options, and the 1.5-inch wide slots with dual independent controls allowing “you to toast two different sets of toast at the same time.” The 3-year warranty and removable crumb tray alongside the QuickView feature to “check progress during the toasting process” are nice add-ons as well. More details below.

If the traditional 4-slice and modern touchscreen treatment above isn’t getting you excited, check out the Elite Gourmet ECT-3100 Long Slot Toaster at $35 shipped on Amazon instead. This one trades out the all-black vibes for a stainless steel approach and delivers extra-long slots so you can actually get four slices in there anyways, depending on the size of the bread/bagels in question.

Alongside this $40 price drop on Anova’s Nano sous vide cooker, yesterday also saw notable deals hit the Ninja Hot and Cold Coffee Brewers. These refurbished listings deliver up to 50% in savings over the new units with deals starting from $60 Prime shipped. You can get a closer look at the feature set and pricing breakdown in our deal coverage right here. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for more.

Cuisinart CPT-T40 4-Slice Touchscreen Toaster features:

MULTIPLE TOASTING FUNCTIONS: This trendsetting unit has versatile toasting functions such as Toast, Bagel, Defrost, Reheat, Cancel and a +30 second control, ensuring your toasting needs are met

DIGITAL SHADE CONTROL SETTINGS: 6-setting full touchpad control offers a full range of browning options to allow perfect customization of any piece of bread. Settings include light shade, medium shade and dark shade

TRENDSETTING DESIGN: Includes 1.5-inch wide slots allowing for a wide variety of items to be toasted, High Lift Lever pops up when toast is finished and Dual Independent Toasting Controls which allows you to toast two different sets of toast at the same time

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!