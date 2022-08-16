Amazon launches end of summer Echo sale with Alexa speakers from $25

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmart Home
Shop now From $25

After seeing an assortment of other in-house Amazon gear go on sale to start the week, Amazon is now rolling over the savings to its latest lineup of Alexa-enabled speakers. Everything starts at $24.99 and shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the latest Echo 4th Gen Speaker at $69.99 in three styles. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings while beating our previous mention by $5 and coming within $5 of the 2022 low set over 2 months ago. Amazon’s latest flagship smart speaker arrives with all of the same Alexa features you’d expect including smart home voice control, help answering questions, and music playback. The most recent Echo edition packs a robust internal speaker array and comes in three different fabric-wrapped form-factors. Head below for more from $25.

Other Echo speaker deals:

If you’re more partial to a screen-based Alexa experience, this week also saw a rare price cut go live on the latest Echo Show 15. This 15-inch smart display packs Alexa into a new form-factor that simply begs to be hung up on the wall with a picture frame-like design. It’s now down to the second-best price to date at $190, which delivers $60 in savings along the way.

Amazon Echo features:

Talk about well-rounded. Echo combines premium sound, a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, and a temperature sensor. Powerful speakers deliver clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that adapts to any room.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s best game deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40,...
Review: Twelve South launches new Curve Flex MacBook st...
Levi’s Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off closeo...
Instant Pot Dual Plus brews K-cups, Nespresso pods, and...
Amazon’s official refurb Smart Plug comes with ne...
Moto G Stylus 5G is now even more affordable with $100 ...
Cuisinart’s sleek black 4-slice touchscreen toast...
Crucial’s aluminum 1TB X8 delivers 1,050MB/s of p...
Load more...
Show More Comments