Amazon launches end of summer Echo sale with Alexa speakers from $25

After seeing an assortment of other in-house Amazon gear go on sale to start the week, Amazon is now rolling over the savings to its latest lineup of Alexa-enabled speakers. Everything starts at $24.99 and shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the latest Echo 4th Gen Speaker at $69.99 in three styles. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings while beating our previous mention by $5 and coming within $5 of the 2022 low set over 2 months ago. Amazon’s latest flagship smart speaker arrives with all of the same Alexa features you’d expect including smart home voice control, help answering questions, and music playback. The most recent Echo edition packs a robust internal speaker array and comes in three different fabric-wrapped form-factors. Head below for more from $25.

Other Echo speaker deals:

If you’re more partial to a screen-based Alexa experience, this week also saw a rare price cut go live on the latest Echo Show 15. This 15-inch smart display packs Alexa into a new form-factor that simply begs to be hung up on the wall with a picture frame-like design. It’s now down to the second-best price to date at $190, which delivers $60 in savings along the way.

Amazon Echo features:

Talk about well-rounded. Echo combines premium sound, a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, and a temperature sensor. Powerful speakers deliver clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that adapts to any room.

