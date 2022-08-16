Add a French press to your setup with Bodum’s 8-Cup Kenya at up to 50% off, now $13.50

Walmart is now offering the Bodum Kenya 8-Cup French Press Coffee Maker for $13.48 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $27 and going for as much as $33 at Amazon, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Very similar models sell for $38.50 directly from Bodum as well. This model delivers a 38-ounce capacity alongside a glass and stainless Scandinavian-inspired design to bring some French press action to your setup in style. You’ll find the usual stainless steel plunger and permanent filter action the brand has been employing for a while – I use one from Bodum quite a lot and it has been a flawless experience for nearly a year now – alongside a handy dishwasher-safe design. More details below.

There aren’t very many options with this kind of capacity for less than today’s lead deal on Amazon, especially from brands we have experience with. This Primula option is somewhat popular and comes in at a touch less, but it also isn’t quite as large and you won’t get the steel accents here.

You’ll also want to take a closer look at the one-day deal on Chefman’s glass and steel electric kettle with multi-color LED lighting that is now down from $40 to $25 Prime shipped. Then dive into the $40 price drop now live on Instant Pot Dual Plus that can brew Nespresso and K-cup pods as well as ground coffee at $160 shipped. All of the details you need are waiting right here and hit up our home goods guide for even more kitchen deals.

Bodum Kenya French Press Coffee Maker features:

About the Bodum Kenya French Press Coffee Maker. This classic coffee maker delivers a rich, full-bodied cup of coffee and environmentally friendly method of brewing. The Kenya employs a reusable stainless-steel filter that extracts all the oils from your precious beans while leaving the least amount of sediment in your cup. Make taste, not waste is our motto, after all.

