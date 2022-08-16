Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8/+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip falls to new all-time lows from $555

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 256GB Android Tablet for $834.07 shipped. This is a $146 drop from its list price and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our last mention by an additional $2. As the latest from Samsung, you’ll find Wi-Fi 6E in tow and a large 12.4-inch sAMOLED display. There’s an ultra-wide 4K camera around the back and it even is compatible with the S-Pen for taking notes, with one included in the package. On top of that, you can use a DeX compatible dock to turn this tablet into more of a laptop. Plus, its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip offers plenty of power to handle anything you throw at it. Dive into our first impressions coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Those on a tighter budget will want to instead consider Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 128GB Android Tablet for $555 at Amazon. Also on sale today, it normally goes for $800 and today’s deal saves $245 while also marking a new all-time low for this model. You’ll notice that there’s a smaller 11-inch LCD display instead of the sAMOLED offered above, but many of the other specs are the same.

Don’t forget that you can pick up Google’s latest Pixel 6 at an all-time low of $499, which is a $100 discount from its normal going rate. Plus, the more premium Pixel 6 Pro is also on sale for $250 off, coming in at $649. So, if you’re picking up a new tablet above, then be sure to check out these Android smartphone deals to further upgrade your kit.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ features:

Meet Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, a premium tablet that helps you get more done on the go. Whether you’re working, catching up on your favorite series on your commute or chilling with your favorite game, get it all done smoothly and quickly no matter where you are with superfast Wi-Fi 6E.* Prepare to be blown away by a large, 12.4″ display that gives you more out of every moment with an sAMOLED screen that delivers brilliant clarity and ultra-smooth views, even in broad daylight.

