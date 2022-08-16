Score three Philips Hue Color Ambiance smart bulbs at $68 (Reg. $100), more from $42

Amazon is now offering a 3-pack of Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Bluetooth Smart Bulbs for $67.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, this bundle just fell to $80 before revceiving an extra 15% in savings to deliver a new all-time low of $32 off. This is $12 under our previous mention and a new 2022 low, as well. A notable package for those just getting started in the Philips Hue ecosystem or expanding their existing setup, these bulbs feature both Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity for working on their own or with the greater Hue environment. At just $22 each, this is a great way to add some multicolor lighting to your space or take advantage of HomeKit Adaptive Lighting and more. Other notable features include support for Alexa, Assistant, and Siri as well as full color illumination. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is marking down a 4-pack of Philips Hue White Ambiance bulbs. This bundle delivers four of the dimmable Bluetooth lights with optional Zigbee support at $42.49 after clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $50, you’re looking at one of the first drops of the year and a new 2022 low. There is nearly an identical feature set to the lead deal, just with an adjustable color output as opposed to the color functionality noted above.

Then make sure to go check out the discount we spotted on this Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip bundle. Including the lightstrip as well as an extension strip, you’re getting 9 feet of addressable RGB lighting that’s perfect for behind the TV, up on a shelf, and pretty much anywhere else in your setup that could use some extra ambiance. Plus, it’s down to $122.50 with a whopping $127 in savings attached.

Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb features:

Easy smart lighting. Add color to any room with a single LED smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room, or connect to the HomeKit Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

