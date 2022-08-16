Razer’s customizable Tartarus Pro macro gaming keypad is now $113.50 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the Razer Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad for $113.58 shipped. Down from $130, which is what the black model goes for right now and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since February. This unique keyboard isn’t for traditional typing. Instead, it’s a macro keypad with 32 keys that can all be completely customized. There’s a thumbpad with an 8-way direction stick and Razer Hypershift lets you choose either simple or complex commands for each key on this unique peripheral. Plus, it integrates with Razer’s Synapse software so it can be tied into the rest of your setup’s lighting so everything synchronizes together. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse for $19 at Amazon. While that’s $2 more than you’re saving above, it’s a fantastic pair with the keyboard on sale in today’s lead deal. This is because both your keyboard and mouse would then be controlled by the same PC software, letting your desktop have fewer background programs run and taking less away from the power of your machine.

Don’t forget to check out the HyperX Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse that’s on sale right now for $40, which marks an Amazon low. Plus, we’re also seeing the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Keyboard that’s down to low of $135.

Razer Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad features:

Nothing is faster than the speed of light—that’s why we designed a switch that utilizes light to register a keystroke. The Razer Linear Optical Switch features 1.0mm optical actuation so you can execute commands instantly, leaving no doubt when your kill is determined in the blink of an eye.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!