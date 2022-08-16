Save 25% on SteelSeries’ Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Keyboard at its low of $135

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $134.99 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 25% discount marks the second drop to the all-time Amazon low price we’ve seen. This unique mechanical keyboard delivers the brand’s OmniPoint adjustable switches that allow you to customize the actuation distance between 0.4 and 3.6mm. This will allow you to make WASD be more sensitive to keypresses than your other action keys so you won’t accidentally trigger them. Adding to these custom switches is the OLED smart display that can display notifications from Discord, game information, and even more. Per-key RGB backlighting is present here as well with a magnetic wrist rest to boot. Be sure to check out our review of the full-size Apex Pro keyboard to learn more then keep reading below.

If the custom actuation switches are not appealing to you and would rather save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $57. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse. I recently upgraded to this keyboard and have yet to experience any issues with it, though you have no control over the effects with any key.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals like the SteelSeries above. We’re currently tracking a deal on the HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse as it returns to its Amazon low price of $40. It’s got a battery that lasts for up to 50 hours with LEDs on and 90-hours with LEDs off and can be charged by any Qi wireless charger.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

OmniPoint adjustable switches: Allow for customization of actuation distance from 0.4 to 3.6 millimeter

OLED smart display: An integrated command center for adjusting settings and tracking on the fly info straight from your game, spotify, discord, and more

Premium magnetic wrist rest: Provides full palm support and comfortable, ergonomic feel

RGB Illumination: Unmatched customization with 16.8 million colors per key

Aircraft grade aluminum alloy: Built for a lifetime of durability and stability

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!