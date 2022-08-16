HyperX Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse with Qi charging returns to Amazon low at $40

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Normally $90, today’s deal not only saves 60% but also marks a return to its all-time low at Amazon. This mouse has many typical features, but also a few stand-out functions that set it apart from the rest. Like normal, there’s “gaming-grade” wireless tech in tow which leverages 2.4GHz for a near-lag-free experience. It’s also got a battery that lasts for up to 50 hours with LEDs on and 90-hours with LEDs off. However, when it comes time to recharge, you can simply place this mouse on a Qi pad, which makes it super simple to have it always topped off. Dive below to learn more.

Use your savings to pick up this budget-friendly Anker Qi charging pad that can power both your smartphone and today’s lead deal. Coming in at $11, it can dish out up to 10W of power to compatible Android smartphones, 7.5W for iPhones, and also works with the mouse above.

Do you need a way to wirelessly power your smartphone in the car? Consider checking out the latest iOttie Velox MagSafe dashboard car mount that delivers up to 7.5W of charging to your iPhone at $39.50. Down from $55, this charger also leverages MagSafe technology to magnetically hold your device, making it nice and easy to mount and unmount compatible iPhones.

HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse features:

HyperX Pulsefire Dart is a gaming-grade wireless mouse with a reliable 2. 4GHz RF connection that will make you wonder why you waited so long to cut the cord. A wireless adapter is included to extend the range for desktop PC setups. It is Qi Certified for wireless charging and can last up to 50 hours on a single charge. With a Pixart 3389 sensor and a split-button design featuring reliable Omron switches, you’ll have all the accuracy you need to crush the competition. It’s ergonomically-shaped and features padded leatherette side grips designed to keep you comfortable during those long nights of gaming. Customize RGB lighting, create macros, manage battery life, and adjust DPI settings with the easy-to-use HyperX NGENUITY Software.

