Apple launches back to school iTunes movie sale at $7 or less alongside weekly $1 HD rental

Halfway through the work week, Apple is launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. Just in time for back to school season, this time around you’ll be able to save on a selection of titles at $7 or less. All of the coming of age and school-focused flicks are also joined by the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of flicks that lean into the back to school season that always comes around in the latter half of August. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classics and fan-favorite films up for grabs at $7 or less, all of which are down from the usual $15 to $20 going rates. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Watcher. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released thriller starring Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, and Burn Gorman.

