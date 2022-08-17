CalDigit’s popular TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is finally back in stock at Amazon

CalDigit has long made some of the best Mac accessories on the market, and the most recent debut to pick up the torch is now finally back in stock. After launching earlier in the year, the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is finally available for purchase again courtesy of Amazon. Now back in stock at $379.99 via the retailer, you’ll have been lucky to find this one on virtual shelves at all since initially launching several months ago.

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock back in stock

Back when we reviewed the CalDigit TS4 in March, we walked away as impressed as can be about the overall Thunderbolt 4 experience for Macs. Since then, Apple has gone on to refresh its lower-end MacBook lineup with a pair of M2 models, making the recent dock an even better option for even more macOS users.

As a quick rundown of what to expect, CalDigit TS4 dock is centered around Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and can deliver 15 different ports to your machine over a single cable. All of the following I/O is packed into the brand’s signature aluminum exterior that fits the look of your Apple setup. Some highlights include a 98W upstream Thunderbolt 4 port for actually connecting to your Mac, as well as 2.5Gb Ethernet, DisplayPort 1.4, and more.

1 x upstream Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 port (98W)

2 x downstream Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports (15W)

3 x USB-C 3.2 data ports (10Gbps, 1 x 20W, and 2 x 7.5W)

5 x USB-A 3.2 ports (10Gbps and 7.5W offline charging)

1 x SD Card reader (SD 4.0 UHS-II)

1 x microSD Card reader (SD 4.0 UHS-II)

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port (supported by Thunderbolt or USB4 host)

1 x front combo audio jack (3.5mm) (with priority over rear jacks)

1 x rear audio jack in (3.5mm)

1 x rear audio jack out (3.5mm)

And now back in stock for the first time in months, you can bring home the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock at $379.99 via Amazon. That’s a slight increase from the $360 price tag it originally launched with, as it seems the company adjusted the MSRP back in May like many other brands have done to profit even more off of stock shortages.

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 features:

Compatible with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and USB-C computers, the TS4 adapts to the host computer it connects to, providing the features available to your computer or tablet. Featuring an impressive 18 ports, the TS4 has enough connectivity for even the most demanding of workflows. This includes a built-in DisplayPort 1.4 connector, a total of 8x USB ports with full 10Gb/s performance, SD & microSD 4.0 UHS-II Card Readers, 3x Thunderbolt 4 (40Gb/s) ports, 3x Audio ports, 2.5GbE, and a security slot.

