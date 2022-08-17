MSI’s OPTIX 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor falls to new low of $270, more

Jared Locke
Save Now From $120
MSI OPTIX Gaming Monitor

Amazon is now offering the MSI OPTIX 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 shipped. Normally going for $310, this is the first substantial discount we’ve seen, saving you $40. With the 1000R curve, this monitor will increase your immersion into games and content while also reducing eye strain that can occur with flat panels. When gaming at high refresh rates, screen tearing can become a big issue but MSI implemented AMD FreeSync Premium support into its monitor so every gaming session is fluid and smooth. You’ll even have some LED backlighting to accent everything else with the inputs handled by two HDMI ports and a single DisplayPort. Head below for more monitor deals.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the monitors above. We’re currently tracking a deal on the Razer Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad for $113.50 which is the best price we’ve seen since February. This unique keyboard isn’t for traditional typing. Instead, it’s a macro keypad with 32 keys that can all be completely customized.

MSI OPTIX 27-Inch 1440p 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor features:

  • Wide Color Gamut: Gameplay colors and details will look more realistic and refined, to push immersion to its limits.
  • Best Hybrid Solution: The perfect hybrid display for both PC and console gamers, easily swap between the two devices.
  • Freesync Premium dynamically matches the refresh rate of the display to the frame rate of the GPU.

