CRAFTSMAN 6-inch benchtop jointer takes your woodworking to the next level at $349 ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the 10A CRAFTSMAN 6-inch Benchtop Jointer for $349 shipped. Also matched at Lowe’s once you add the product to your cart. Down from $399, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen so far this year, saves you $50 in the process. If you’re looking for a way to take your woodworking to the next level, a jointer is surely near the top of the list of tools to have. A jointer allows you to mill a flat and square face and side on lumber before heading to a planer or table saw to finish the milling process. This jointer features a variable speed motor that can deliver between 12,000 to 22,000 cuts per minute depending on your material’s size and hardness. On top of that, there’s a 6-inch wide table and just over 4-inch tall fence for your wood to ride along and against. Keep reading for more.

You’re going to want some push sticks to keep your fingers away from the blades as they spin thousands of times per minute. For that, we recommend grabbing this 2-piece kit from POWERTEC. In fact, I just purchased this very kit for an upcoming project and found it to be a great value at just $12 for two push sticks that can be used at the router table, jointer, or anywhere else in the shop.

CRAFTSMAN 6-inch Jointer features:

Making wood surfaces perfectly flat, the CRAFTSMAN CMEW020 10 Amp Benchtop Jointer is extremely versatile. From beginners to woodwork hobbyists, owning a good quality jointer is something that is crucial for your DIY projects around home. Do even more than just the general woodwork with this jointer at your workshop.

